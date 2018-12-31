Disappointing changes in local recycling guidelines, regrettably, are signs of a global problem that reaches all the way to China.

The world's leading buyer of recycled material set in place stringent guidelines and certain bans earlier in the year that, in effect, ended sales of material from recyclers here.

The loss of that revenue stream for those who deal in recycled trash sent prices soaring for the municipalities who pass the waste onto them. For example, www.metro.us reports that Philadelphia's price per ton went from $4 to $40 in the past year, and when the city sought to renew its contract, the price spiked to $80 per ton.

As reporters David Bruce and Sarah Grabski have detailed, municipalities in Erie County and the city of Erie are no longer recycling glass, among other changes. The glass will now will just go out with the rest of the trash and presumably to the landfill, the energy to produce it wasted. According to one estimate, it takes one million years for glass to decompose.

Chuck Zysk, the city's assistant director of public works, said Waste Management objects when glass gets broken in the collection process and contaminates other recyclable waste.

That gets to another problem that observers say stymies recycling efforts generally — consumers who recycle, but who don't follow guidelines that allow for efficient processing of the waste. For example, plastic bags can gum up equipment. Better to return those to store collection bins or not use them at all.

Both Erie County and the city of Erie provide on their websites a wealth of information about how to recycle properly and where to dispose of items not accepted by trash haulers.

Of course, it is simplest to throw out the recyclables with everything else. That is not just lazy and wasteful. Experts tell us it is a perilous choice to make. Consider local scientist Sherri "Sam" Mason's groundbreaking research into the presence of microplastics in our waterways and even the bottled water we drink.

Brittany Prischak, the county's environmental sustainablity coordinator, noted in September that glass can be made into sand, of which we are in perpetual need at Presque Isle State Park. And we were interested to learn from Erie News Now that a team of environmentalists and university researchers from this area have been meeting to see if a local solution to glass recycling can be found.

As in so many things, those in the Erie region have learned that innovative solutions to the global problems buffeting our prospects can sometimes be crafted here with native know-how and assets. We are interested to see what they come up with.