I am writing in response to the push for Sunday hunting. I am a former hunter and have friends who hunt, so I am not anti-hunting per se. But as a hiker or a person who likes to walk in the woods once in a while, I find myself being against Sunday hunting. That is the only day of the week when non-hunters can go out into the woods or fields and be fairly certain there will not be shooting around them.

So it is a safety issue for me. I would like at least one day a week when I can do that with some degree of certainty. I think there are a lot of other people who feel the same way. I am not sure that all of the reasons given for Sunday hunting hold any merit or not. But for me, this is the key reason I am against it. I might be willing to compromise on some Sundays right around rifle deer season, but other than that, I see no need for it and am against it.

— Norm Hanson, Edinboro

Building the wall is a

moral, security imperative

Nancy Pelosi claims that a wall along the Mexican border is “immoral." I, for one, disagree. In my opinion, it is a moral imperative to build President Donald Trump's wall. When “El Chapo” Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel took over the Tijuana, Juarez and Gulf cartels, he took control of the entire U.S. border in which he could conduct his criminal activities.

Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer oppose the wall. But giving harbor to criminals, drug dealers, gang members, murderers and rapists is not too popular in the heartland.

About 100 Central American caravan members demanded “reparations” in the amount of $50,000 each to return to their countries. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, will exceed the total cost of building any border wall.

Not only are Latino migrants crossing illegally, but so are African, Middle-Eastern, East-Asian and Asian migrants attempting to and successfully crossing the Southern border illegally. All this while the radical left screams, Trump's wall is about xenophobic, racist, bigoted beliefs.

The border wall is about national security and nothing else. Without full control of the Southern border and an orderly flow of people into America, we can never claim to being doing all we can to remain safe. It's time to build Trump's wall despite what Pelosi preaches about “morality."

— Matt Schaaf, Erie

Grandeur of the universe

in the story of its origins

In a Dec. 13 letter, Mark Amatagelo claims that it is the job of theists to prove God created the universe, yet I'm certain he knows they can't do it without the help of science.

After scientists discovered that God created the universe by using a Big Bang (my words, not theirs), they then set out to find how the Big Bang could have come from nothingness. Every book on the subject does the same thing. They describe the something that the nothing was, then deceptively declare the Big Bang came from nothing. Yet, the very least that was needed was potential, probability or possibility, none of which is nothing. The logical conclusion is that something is eternal.

Science calls that something (or nothing) quantum mechanics, but doesn't understand its true source. Clearly, the source is unique and beyond the confines of time, space and human understanding. This ability to create a universe is the most amazing thing we can imagine. Humans marvel at the glory and majesty of it all. It is a magnificent, eternal power that leaves us awe-struck since the dawn of human intelligence. It sounds more like the work and description of God than a universe from nothing.

— Roger Sargent, Albion

Crawford TV viewer peeved

about broadcast changes

Just a quick note to those who may advertise on the WICU-TV or WSEE-TV stations. You may want to know that courtesy of Lilly Broadcasting, with the help of the Federal Communications Commission, the dollars you spend to reach viewers in rural Crawford County, and I suspect other outlying counties, is now wasted.

With the recent FCC-ordered “repacking” and the transmitter equipment and location changes, the Lilly TV signals that used to be heavily watched in my home are now completely gone. In spite of preamp-equipped outdoor antennas and rescanned TVs, those signals do not even register on the TV.

As for the suggestion offered by Lilly to re-aim the TV antenna: Gee, I wonder how wonderful it would be watching TV in a hospital bed after sliding off a northwestern Pennsylvania snow- and ice-covered roof?

Advertisers, you may want to shift your former Lilly budget to WJET-TV or the Youngstown, Ohio, stations, since they are still putting a good viewable over-the-air signal into western Crawford County.

— Joe Pyrdek, Conneaut Lake