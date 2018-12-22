A yellow light is a sign that you should slow down and prepare to stop, not hit the gas hard.

A few TV commercials make me laugh, some make me roll my eyes and many make me tune out. But there's one on the air now that makes me more than a little mad.

Taco Bell has a commercial in which a driver runs a yellow light. Because his takeout might slide off the seat if he stops. Because, you know, his $5 Double Chalupa Box is worth more than any cars he might hit or people he might kill.

The commercial's narrator says, "Yellow light. You could hit the brakes. But your Double Chalupa with double the seasoned beef isn't wearing a seatbelt." Cut to a shot of the guy's foot pushing the gas pedal. "Safety first," the narrator says.

I already see enough drivers running yellow lights, and red lights, without a restaurant chain encouraging them.

My toddler and I have been the victim of road rage from multiple drivers who wanted to run red lights but couldn't because of us. One guy got mad because I stopped at a light that had turned red when I was still a couple of car lengths away from it. In my rearview mirror, I could see him yelling and making rude gestures. He had obviously wanted me to go through the red light so he could, too. As soon as he was able, he flew around us, pulled in front of us in the middle of a block and slammed on his brakes, deliberately trying to cause a crash. All because I stopped at a red light, like I'm supposed to. Even my 3-year-old knows that "red means stop."

But I guess a lot of drivers don't, because I found several traffic-related websites indicating that around 800 people are killed each year in the U.S. in crashes involving red-light running.

In the Pennsylvania Driver's Manual put out by PennDOT, it clearly states that "when there is a steady red light, you must stop" and "wait for a green light before you start." The manual goes on to say that a steady yellow light is a sign that a steady red light is coming. "If you are driving toward an intersection and a yellow light appears, slow down and prepare to stop. If you are within the intersection or cannot stop safely before entering the intersection, continue through carefully." It doesn't say, "Hit the gas and protect your chalupa."

In this season when red and green and even yellow lights are hung as part of festive holiday celebrations, wouldn't it be nice if more drivers obeyed the traffic rules those three colors signal? Give the motorists and pedestrians around you the gift of safety. You can always get another chalupa.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Dana Massing can be reached at 870-1729. Send email to dana.massing@timesnews.com.