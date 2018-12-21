Wednesday, my husband, Martin, and I attended our last Breakfast for Grandparents at Midland Elementary/Middle School with our youngest Midland grandchild.

I want to say our sincerest thanks to the school board, superintendent, principal, teachers, and all the staff for making this event special every year. It gives us a chance to visit not only with our grandchildren, but also with their friends and our old friends every year. Today was the nicest yet.

We will miss seeing everyone next year, but will remember this time we all shared. Wishing a wonderful holiday season to all.

Bea Schulte, Midland