I have received Department of Veterans Affairs medical care since 1970. Ninety-nine percent of the time, it has been excellent care.

I hope I am not making a problem. I really want people to know there is a problem.

"Salute Your Health," Fall 2018, is a VA newsletter mailing. It reads: "Please note, even if it is a true emergency, VA pay is not guaranteed."

I think that says it all. It just adds to the confusion about community health at the VA.

Can you imagine going to a non-VA emergency room, not knowing what your bill is? It could be in the thousands of dollars.

— Kenneth Crawford Jr., Erie

Pa. GOP thwarting voters'

will in state Senate race

In November, Republicans around the country ran campaigns based on fearmongering and hate — led by their chief fearmonger, President Donald Trump. But the American people rejected that fear, choosing candidates with plans for working people and messages of hope for our future. The Democrats picked up seats, took the House of Representatives, and made gains in statehouses and governor's mansions across the nation.

In the six weeks since the elections, Republicans have colluded and conspired against voters and democracy to keep their power.

In Wisconsin, the Republican Legislature passed bills limiting the power of the governor, right before a Democratic governor takes office. The same thing is happening in North Carolina.

Unfortunately, a very similar manipulation of democracy is happening in Pennsylvania.

Sen.-elect Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County, won a seat in our state Senate by nearly 1,000 votes — but the Republican majority in the Senate is threatening to ignore the will of the electorate. They claim that Williams has not lived in the state long enough to be eligible to be a senator, even though she provided nearly 100 pages of documents and sworn affidavits proving she meets the four-year requirement. Williams was born in Pennsylvania and has lived here nearly all of her life.

Republicans are saying it’s “convenient” that Williams is able to provide this documentation now, when it’s really just the facts. She filed her petitions last spring, won the primary election and won the general election — fair and square. The constituents of the 28th District picked Williams.

What’s truly “convenient” is that Republicans didn’t make this challenge until she had won her seat in the Senate, just as it’s convenient that they are stealing power all over the country after having lost seats.

We can’t let Pennsylvania be part of this embarrassing national trend. The Pennsylvania Senate must seat Williams. She earned the right to do the job.

— Sen. Vincent Hughes, Montgomery County

Don't fund jobs program;

make teens find own work

I would like to address Erie City Council and Mayor Joe Schember regarding the $20,000 earmarked for the "selective" Summer Jobs and More program.

With an $11 million deficit, this is not the way to show our young people the correct work ethic. Instead of "handing out" jobs, they should learn the difficulties in searching for jobs, submitting resumes, doing interviews and the many rejections until they finally find their first, minimum-wage job.

— Margie Walkiewicz, Erie

Delay McAllister demo,

consider other uses first

Many kudos to John Vanco for his Dec. 11 Guest Viewpoint arguing against the demolition of the McAllister building on the bayfront. The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority's intent to fast track this demolition is puzzling and shows a lack of transparency. What’s the rush? Its argument that the site, minus the building, will be more attractive to developers is questionable.

How many years has it been since we tore down the GAF plant and spent millions for site remediation, with nary a bit of interest?

City Councilwomen Liz Allen and Kathleen Schaaf presented a good idea for the building — a farmers market. This and other options should be explored before hasty demolition. There’s already plenty of quality new construction on the bayfront, which can be successfully complemented with historic authenticity.

More new construction could make the bayfront just like everywhere else, as described in “The Geography of Nowhere" by James Kunstler, leaving it, “A land where every place is like no place in particular." If anything, this situation shows the critical need for a demolition delay ordinance to allow for careful consideration prior to hasty demolition. When you tear it down, it’s gone forever.

— Mark Steg, Fairview