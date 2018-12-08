As a former deputy assistant for strategy to President Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka is considered by many to be an authority on national security and counterterrorism. He is well regarded for his expertise in foreign policy and was given the opportunity to share his knowledge and opinions on Nov. 7 as part of Global Summit X. Speaking to a capacity crowd at the Jefferson Educational Society, Gorka’s visit was not without controversy.

Prior to his engagement, there was a call from some individuals that the JES cancel his appearance and revoke his invitation because of his reputation and suspected political bias. Others threatened to disrupt the lecture in undisclosed ways.

Ferki Ferati, president of JES, refused to cancel Gorka’s visit. In his opening remarks, Ferati reminded those in the audience that the JES, as Erie’s premier think tank, welcomes diversity. It does not suppress it. The JES is interested in establishing, maintaining and expanding conversation and dialogue among its members and invited speakers.

Most of us know that the First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech. Most Americans cherish that freedom as long as what’s spoken agrees with their own beliefs and prejudices.

Gorka’s lecture began with a story about his father’s struggles to leave his native land because of a Community takeover. That story was very similar to what my grandparents experienced. They were forced from their homeland and had to escape. They came to America to begin a new life and breathe the sweet smell of freedom. A future in America where they had hopes for a better way of living.

Fortunately, the JES did not cancel Gorka’s lecture. He exercised his right to free speech just as a few protesters exercised theirs by marching peacefully and carrying signs expressing their own opinions.

— Bill Makarowski, Erie

Irony seen in scene

on McBride Viaduct

The front page of the Nov. 28 edition of the Erie Times-News shows a photo of an excavator on the McBride Viaduct as it begins demolition of the “dangerous, unstable” structure.

The same structure that is so dangerous that foot traffic is forbidden is supporting a multi-ton excavator tearing it down.

Am I the only one to see the irony?

— Wayne Gardner

Constitutional convention

needed for term limits

“A statesman looks to the next generation. A politician looks to the next election.” I don’t know the source of that quote, but one only has to look at present politics to realize the truth of it.

Almost everyone you talk to believes the U.S. would be better off if our congressmen had term limits. Unfortunately, since that would work against their self-interest (job security), they are not likely to vote in that change.

I long lamented that any chance for that change was doomed. There seemed to be no way that “we the people” can effect changes that our legislative bodies refuse to make.

I discovered that our federal Constitution contains a means for changes to be initiated by the citizens. It’s not easy, but given the prevalent feeling that term limits are needed, it should be possible.

Article V of the Constitution provides for amendments to be proposed by a convention of states, called by Congress at the request of two-thirds of the states. A proposed amendment must then be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

I’m not sure of the details, but I’m sure that it would require many citizens in many states to write and urge their state legislators to propose the convention. There is a petition to be found online at www.conventionofstates.com. Going to this site will be informative and your petition will be sent to your state legislators.

Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania constitution has no such provision. But this would be a start.

— Edie Grimm, Saegertown

Children need to pay

more attention to traffic

This letter is for the school-going children. Have some youngsters become complacent about strutting into a busy street? When I was young, all the way to today, I look both ways twice — walking or driving.

The rules that children are given these days about road safety are skewed with myopic vision. When I was a child, I was instructed to always look before crossing a street. OK, lots of dummies are on the phone while driving. However, in the old days we avoided being run down by being careful. There’s no excuse for carelessness, as there is none for breaking the law.

The school bus rules may be killing some children, said children having become complacent in believing that the school bus traffic rules will protect them from all harm on traffic-filled roadways.

— Leonhardt Anderson, Erie