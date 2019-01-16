Nancy L. Boucher passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 78. Born in Beverly, Nancy was a longtime resident of Beverly before moving to South Carolina several years ago. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Church, Beverly and a member of the American Legion Post 700 Ladies Auxiliary, Beverly. She was the beloved wife of the late Barry Boucher; devoted mother of Dawn Testa (John), Shelley Ehinger (Paul) and Tina Scott (Dale); loving grandmother of Bridget, William, Bryan, Jessica and Morgan; and dear sister of Joyce Chafin (Winston), Billy Yannarella (Nancy) and Charlie Yannarella. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Monument Cemetery, Edgewater Park. Family requests everyone to return to the American Legion Post 700, Melbourne Ave., Beverly, for a luncheon immediately following committal prayers at the cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Chadwick Memorial Home, Riverside www.chadwickmemorialhome.com