Harvey W. Pennell of Levittown, Pa., passed away suddenly Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was 95. He was born July 15, 1923, in Williamstown, Pa. Harvey retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years, serving honorably in both the Korean War and World War II. He retired from his second career in the US Postal Service after 25 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 0239 for 74 years. One of his favorite pastimes was enjoying the casinos, his given handle was "Lucky Louey". He is survived by his devoted son, Doug P. Pennell, his wife, Carol; his daughter, Dee Pollace and husband Angelo; sister, Joanne Albrite and husband Jim; and sister-in-law, Alma Pennell; as well as his granddaughter, Chelsea A. Sluck and husband Joe, and grandson Brett R. Flavin, USMC; and many more great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his companion for the past 13 years, "Toes" his beloved cat. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Vivian L. Pennell (Lewis), and his grandson, Chad J. Flavin, and also his brothers, Jack and Ben, and sisters, Cease, Peggy and Avis. A short memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Holy Trinity, 201 N. Penna Ave, Morrisville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Post 0239, 123 W. Market Street, Williamstown, PA 17098. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg