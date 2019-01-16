Harry Paul Davis Sr. of Burlington Twp. passed away peacefully Jan. 14, 2019, while at the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J. He was 95. Harry was born June, 2, 1923, in Frackville, Pa. Frackville is where Harry met and married his wife Violet who passed in March of 2018. They moved to Burlington Twp. over 60 years ago and were married for over 70 years. Harry served in the U.S. Army in World War II earning a Purple Heart medal, Good Conduct medal, American Campaign medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal with one bronze star and the World War II Victory medal. Harry was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and AMVETS. Harry was employed by Occidental Chemical Corporation for many years and retired at age 62. Harry spent most of his retirement years traveling the world with his wife Violet. He enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Harry will be lovingly remembered by his children: Harry Jr., Carolyn Senni (late Al Senni) and Sandy Juliana (Mike). Harry is also fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Christopher Davis (Lydia), Justin Faucett (Jennifer), Janet DiSalvo (Mark), Daniel Senni (Kim), Christine Juliana (Lisa) and Michael Juliana Jr. (Erin). He was the great-grandfather of Peyton, Mason, Aires, Lincoln, Xavier, Cali and Mason. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the Davis family to remember Harry between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E Union St., Burlington, where a funeral ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. celebrated by Pastor Kevin Lowe and immediately followed by U.S. Army Honors. Interment and graveside tribute will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville, Pa. To share a loving memory, please visit the web site listed below. Page Funeral Home, Burlington www.pagefuneralhome.com #lifecelebrationbypage