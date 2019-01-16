Francis C. Riley of Langhorne passed into God's loving care at Chandler Hall Hospice on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. He was 77. The loving son of the late Mildred (Schmidt) Riley, Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara (Burke) Riley. He was the loving father of Mark F. Riley (Kris) and Lynne J. Mason, and also leaves behind four grandchildren, Erica, Kelly, Sarah and Ian, and one sister, Maria Riley. Frank was a graduate of the Williamson Trade School in Media, Pa. He spent his entire career at Rohm and Haas, Bristol Plant for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, roller skating, church, working on cars, helping others and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to Frank's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, where his memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter at www.alz.org/delval. Dunn Givnish of Langhorne www.dunngivnish.com