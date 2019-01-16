Eleanore B. Durkin passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. She was 84. Eleanore was born in Philadelphia to Margaret (McKee) and Dr. Francis P. Tierney. Eleanore is survived by her loving children, Joseph, Michael, Gregory (Lisa), Barry (Nancy), Colleen Skochko (Eric), Timothy, and Eleanore Spornak (Michael); her grandchildren, Joseph (Amanda), Gregory Lee, Eric, Shannon, Nicholas, Connor, Sean, Morgan, Julianna, Emily, and Kate; great grandson, David; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick Durkin in 1997. Eleanore's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, the Durkin family has requested donations in her name be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be sent to the Durkin family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below. James J. McGhee Funeral Home, Southampton www.mcgheefuneralhome.com