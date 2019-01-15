Mrs. Jennifer Lamar Winton Ennis, a resident of Junior, W.Va. departed this life Friday morning, Jan. 11, 2019, from injuries sustained from an automobile accident near Junior. She was 31. She was born Oct. 24, 1987 in Willingboro, N.J., a daughter of Elwood Paul "Woody" Winton, who survives in Manchester Township, N.J., and to the late Rebecca Ann Gennett. On March 17, 2016, at St. Mary's, W.Va., she was united in marriage to Robert Tomas Ennis, who survives at their home. In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by one son, Kayden Bridges of Junior; her mother-in-law, who she called Mom, Jennice Webb and father-in-law, Harvey Webb, both of Belington, W.Va.; grandfather, David Geise of Brown Mills; grandmother, Sandra L. Warren of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Katelin Ann Gennett of Marietta, Ohio; two brothers, Brandon Winton of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Daniel Winton of Belington, W.Va.; and three aunts, Deborah Ortiz of Lakeland, Fla., Diana Byrd of Mount Laurel, and Erica Volk of Shamong. Additional survivors include several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a whole host of friends. Jennifer was a graduate of Pemberton Township High School in Pemberton, N.J. with the Class of 2006, and a Protestant by faith. She was employed by Mountaineer Home Health. She had a love of all animals, especially for her pig, Bacon, her guinea pigs, her ducks, and her dogs. She had a love for life and making people happy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Talbott Funeral Home, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, W.Va., and again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, followed by final rites which will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Pastor Jack Howell officiating. Interment will be held at Concord Cemetery near Belington. Condolences can be made to the family at the funeral home's Web site below. The Talbott Funeral Home, Belington, W.Va. www.talbottfuneralhome.com