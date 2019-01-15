Elizabeth "Betty" Scott of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. She was 90. She is survived by her son, Alan Scott (Nancy); granddaughter, Morgan Scott; sisters, Edith Duffan, Elaine Young, Evelyn Gary and Eunice Taylor; brothers, Vincent and James Jubilee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Church of Nazarene, 704 Sunset Road, Burlington, N.J., where a viewing will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington Church of the Nazarene in honor of Betty's memory. May Funeral Homes, Camden, Pennsauken, Vineland, Willingboro & Sicklerville, N.J. and Philadelphia, Pa. www.mayfuneralhomes.com