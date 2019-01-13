Marilyn "Lyn" Schwarz, of many places including New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, and back to Pennsylvania, where she passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. She was the wife of Peter Schwarz, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage on Dec. 28, 2018. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 22, 1933. Lyn and Peter raised their family in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. After retirement they traveled far and wide, no moss could grow under them. Lyn had a lifelong passion for the arts. Lyn was a commercial interior designer up and down the east coast and her longest client was Manhattan Savings Bank in New York City. Her love of art and travel was represented in her paintings that were admired by family, friends and art show patrons. She became a Master Gardener in retirement and her gardens were beautifully designed to play, relax and entertain. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Lyn was a member of Queen of the Universe Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Peter, she is survived by her son, Robert of Nederland, Colorado, her daughter, Suzan, wife of Harry Haegele, of Bristol, Pa., and her beloved dog, Lollipop. Lyn has donated her body to science. A memorial of life Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Queen of the Universe Chapel, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levitttown, PA 19056. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Alzheimer's Research, www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/ or to the Art Department at USC Aiken, Attn: Judith Goodwin, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801 or by calling 803-641-3417.