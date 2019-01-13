Lynn R. Brictson Wood passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at home, following a lengthy illness, which she fought with her characteristic determination and grace. She was 67. Born in Mason City, Iowa, she graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1969, then went on to Illinois State University where she earned her degree in Special Education. Lynn touched the lives of countless colleagues, families, and students in her 44 years as a special educator in Bristol Township School District. The first to arrive, the last to leave long after the school day ended, her humor, creativity, and devotion made "Miss Lynn's" elementary classroom a very special place to learn and grow. The bright light in every room, Lynn was always quick to smile, to laugh, to make the best of every situation, and to see the best in everyone. Her dedication to her students extended beyond the school day through her 40 plus years of coaching and coordinating the Bristol Township Special Olympics program and serving on the executive committee at the county level. Never one to sit idle, Lynn was at various times an avid skier, scrapbooker, quilter, and beloved member of the Relentless Red Dragon Boat team. Lynn is survived by her mother, Marilyn Johnson and her husband, Milton Johnson; sister, Cynthia Brictson, Cynthia's children, Allie and Chad, Chad's wife, Chrissy, and daughters, Keira and Sairsha. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Brictson; brother, James; and her husband of 26 years, Steven Wood. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road, (at Holland Raod), Richboro, with a Welcome beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a service at 1:30 p.m. Her interment will take place privately. Donations to support the Special Olympics program in Bristol Township would be a lovely way to honor Lynn's memory; contributions should be payable to "Special Olympics/Truman High School," and mailed to Truman High School, Attn: Tom Delaney, 3001 Green Lane, Levittown, 19057. www.fluehr.com