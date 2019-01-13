Joseph Reinert went home to his heavenly Father on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was 89. Born in Romania, he was a resident of Bensalem since 1966. Joseph was a proud member of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was stationed in Europe and North Africa. Joseph was a production supervisor for 35 years at Christian Schmidt Brewing Company. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed going to the casino. He was a hard worker and very devoted to his family. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and many friends and those lives he touched. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Katarina Reinert; the devoted father of Joseph Reinert and his wife, Deb, and Richard Reinert and his late wife, Donna; loving grandfather of five; and the adoring great-grandfather of six. Joseph is also survived by his companion friend, Marilyn. Relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, 1215 Old Lincoln Hwy., Langhorne. Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's Web site below. Hoffmann Funeral Home, Bensalem www.hoffmannfuneralhome.com