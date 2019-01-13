Joseph Paul Eads of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tarapoto, Peru. He was 62. Joseph was born in Pittsburgh to David and Florence Eads on Jan. 28, 1956. Joseph was a graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. His oil paintings are collected throughout the United States and Europe. He was represented by fine art galleries in Philadelphia, Paris, Lima, Santa Fe, and Scottsdale. Joseph's Symluminist philosophy emerged in his inspiring, luminous abstracts. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, David and Florence Eads. He is survived by his five brothers, Andrew, Thomas, Charles, Edward and Christopher Eads, and by numerous nieces and nephews. The Eads family thanks Joseph's many friends for their love and support throughout his life. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102.