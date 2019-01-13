Ellen (Gardner) Paul, 77, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1941, in Sewickley, Pa., a daughter of the late James and Ethel (Wherry) Gardner. Ellen was a member of Ohio U. P. Church and she was retired from Sewickley Valley Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frederic Paul. Ellen is survived by her children, Christina Palmer and her husband Rich, Hopewell Twp., and Fred Paul and his wife Erica, Beaver; three grandchildren, Daniel Palmer, Fred A. Paul, and Riley Paul; three brothers, James Gardner, McDonald, Pa.; Ronald Gardner and his wife Marlene, Hopewell Twp.; and John Gardner and his wife Kathy, Morro Bay, Calif.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Janice Paul, Center Twp.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robert and Bridget Wolak, Audubon, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Jack R. Paul, Ambridge. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Ohio U.P. Church. A luncheon will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio U.P. Church Nursery, Children's Library, and young life group.