Edward F. Burns Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Audubon, Pa. He was 87. Edward was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1948. He went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from La Salle University, Class of 1952. Ed also received his Master's in Education from Temple University. He went on to become a teacher for 20 years and served as the varsity swim coach for Neshaminy School District. In the 1960s he was head of the Bensalem recreation department and in the early '70s joined the school board. Ed was first elected into public office as our State Representative in 1972. He served the 18th district for 20 years and later became the first Mayor of Bensalem in the 1990s. Not only was Ed a devoted public servant, but he spent 40 years in the U.S. Navy/Navy Reserves. He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joan (Friel) Burns; his son, Joseph F. Burns (Nancy Storoz); his sister-in-law, Annmarie Burns; and his two grandchildren, Christopher (Bridget), and John Burns. Ed was preceded in death by his two sons, Edward J. and Robert J. Burns, and his brother, John Burns. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Tomlinson Funeral Home, Bensalem www.tomlinsonfh.com