Carrie Annabelle (Cantrall) Waters, 96, of Baden, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born in Clarksburg, W.Va. on August 26, 1922, Carrie was married for 63 years to Stuart Waters until his death in 2009. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Grace and Arch Cantrall, and sister, Rebecca Cantrall. She is survived by a son, Reed Waters (Karen); a daughter, Sarah Waters; grandchildren, Christopher Waters, Stephen Waters, and Kimberly Waters Rahm (Chris); and great-grandchildren Jackson and Lucas Rahm. Also survived by friend, Linda Kirby (Ed) of Shinnston, W.Va.., and by half-sisters, Carol Ann Black and Beth Brown, both of Georgia. Carrie was a graduate of West Virginia University and worked for the Harrison County (WV) school system in various teaching capacities, ending her career in 1995 as head of the Adult Basic Education Program. Carrie and Stu were active in the Clarksburg community until 2004 when they moved to a senior living community in Bridgeport, W.Va. Carrie relocated to Baden in 2016 to be close to her children and grandchildren. At her request there is no visitation. A private memorial service will be held in Pittsburgh, followed later by a memorial service and inurnment in Clarksburg, W.Va. Contributions may be made, in Carrie's memory, to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg, WV.