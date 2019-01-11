Carl L. Horne of New Hope, Pa. died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Buckingham Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 83. He was the beloved husband for 66 years to Janet Brocious Horne. Born in Danville, Pa., he was the son of the late Guy and Eva Frye Horne. Carl grew up in Ringtown where he met his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Janet, who he married after graduating. They remained in Ringtown for several years, settling in Bucks County in 1964 where a job was waiting for him. In his younger years he was a tremendous athlete and enjoyed playing all sports. Spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and gardening, were his true passions. In addition to his loving wife, Carl is survived by his six children, Carla Daniels and her partner, Harry Delanoy, of Perkasie, Barry Horne and his wife, Diane, of Trumbauersville, Linda Sherrick and her husband, Michael, of Warrington, Ned Horne of Buckingham, Bonnie Larzelere and her husband, Paul, of Newtown and Laurie Horne and her partner, Bill Knowles, of Bensalem. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. until his funeral service at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to American Diabetes, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 150, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. www.fluehr.com