William Edward Niesen, 86, of Freedom, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born November 4, 1932, in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Fred and Grace (Werner) Niesen. Bill attended Aliquippa High School and later served in the U.S. Army. He retired from LTV Steel, Aliquippa, following 35 years of service. Bill was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers' fan, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, and completing home projects in his workroom. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia A. (Smith) Niesen, to whom he was married for 11 years; a daughter, Lorraine "Lori" C. Niesen and her companion, David A. Byham; a son, William P. "Billy" Niesen; stepchildren, Dawn Olexa, and Kenneth and Jessie LeCerf; three grandchildren; four nieces; and a nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Jean Pow and Nancy Dickton. Honoring his wishes, all services will be private. Private interment will take place in John Anderson Memorial Cemetery, Raccoon Twp. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.