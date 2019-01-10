Sylvia Keyser, 83, of Midland, Pa., passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Born in Hamlin, W.Va., on July 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John and Verna Hall. Sylvia was an avid bingo player. Her husband, Ernest Keyser; a son, Ray Keyser; a daughter, Donna Keyser; one brother; and two sisters, preceded her in death. Surviving are four daughters, Linda Keyser (Ken) of Brighton, Peggy (Ron) Reda of Monaca, Sally (Edward) Barnett of Midland and Kathy Rayle of Midland; four sons, Jerry (Dottie) Keyser of Midland, Roger Keyser (Mary) of Midland, Douglas Keyser of East Liverpool, Ohio, Larry "Joe" (Joanne) Keyser of Center Township, also by Charles Shondelmyer; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.