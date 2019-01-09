Rhoda May Shingler, 86, of New Sewickley Twp., passed on Sunday, January 6, 2019. She spent her last days peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born May 30, 1932, at her home in Economy Borough, the daughter of late Neil and Bertha (Neiman) Robertson. Rhoda was a wonderful wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and caring friend, who dedicated her life to her family. She is survived by her son, Walter Shingler, Jr.; daughters, Trudy Arthur and Wendy Steffes; 10 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren and her brother, Neil Robertson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Shingler, Sr.; daughter, Sandra Fausti-Shingler and sister, Betty Stanford. Rhoda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, snacking, gardening, crocheting and needle pointing. Her hands were rarely still. Rhoda's smile filled our hearts with love and cheer. Friends and family are welcome to gather on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Inc., 273 Route 68, Rochester, PA 15074 (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A service to remember, honor and celebrate her life will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bill Wenzeler officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF.org) or Operation Smile (operationsmile.org). On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.