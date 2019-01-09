Linda M. Snyder died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne, at the age of 68. Born in Trenton, N.J., Linda had been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident. She had resided in Morrisville for many years before moving to Levittown. She loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles and also enjoyed watching wrestling. Linda leaves behind her three bulldogs, whom she adored. The beloved wife of the late Elmer Snyder, Linda was the loving mother of Elmer Snyder Jr. and the late Dorothy M. Snyder-Reppert. She will also be sadly missed by her five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will follow in Morrisville Cemetery. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com