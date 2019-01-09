Joseph Merriman Faulkner of Glenside passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, after complications from a hip fracture. He was 97. He was the son of Joseph Watson and Sarah (Merriman) Faulkner. He married Elsie Jean (Chapin) Faulkner in 1946 and settled in Glenside in 1952. Elsie Jean passed in 2012. Joseph graduated from Northeast High School in 1939 and served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946. He served stateside as an arms trainer in Mississippi, repairing electrical weapon sighting equipment in Aberdeen, Md., and was in the OCS (Officer Candidate School) program in Washington, D.C. Before the war, Joe played baseball in club leagues and after the war he was active in softball and was an avid bowler in church leagues. After the military, Joseph worked at Leeds & Northrup in Wayne Junction and later in North Wales for over 25 years. Using the GI Bill, he attended night school at Drexel and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. After earning his degree, he designed electrical control panels for steel mills and power plants and traveled domestically and internationally to train operators and assist in installations. He later worked at Fisher and Porter in Warminster and consulted with other engineering firms. Joseph is survived by his children: Lyn Faulkner of Glenside, Carol Pfancook (Norman) of Morrisville, Randy Faulkner (Ellen) of Perkasie, and Claudia Flannery (Phillip) of Galloway, N.J.; grandchildren: Jeremy, Jared and Jonathan Pfancook, Sean, Ryan and Carly Flannery, Lauren Buckhammer, and Laura, Judd and Sam Faulknerr; and six great grandchildren: Ella, Chloe, Emmitt, Kaiden, Jemina and Margaret. Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Faulkner, and sisters, Jean Kennedy and Violet Zisette. Glenside residents may remember Joe working at the polls at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for many years after retirement and his morning walks around town. Joe was a regular at the Abington Library, voraciously reading history books and murder mysteries. He enjoyed doing his crossword puzzles up to the end. Joseph and Elsie Jean were married for 66 years and were a team. At church, where Elsie was the organist and choir director, Joe kept the kids in line and assisted behind the scenes. They enjoyed many travels overseas and in the U.S. "Else and Joe" was a one syllable word for her children. Joe had a long and wonderful life. His family is so thankful that he was sharp up to the very end and he was able to enjoy the company of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and friends. Guests will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Jarrettown United Methodist Church, 1460 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA 19025, where his service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the church at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow with family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jarrettown United Methodist Music Fund at the church address above or to the Abington Township Public Library, 1030 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001. John R. Freed Funeral Home, Inc., Glenside www.freedfuneralhome.com