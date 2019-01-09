Joseph James Dickton, Jr., 60, of Raccoon Twp., left us on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Born February 11, 1958, in Aliquippa, he is the son of Pauline (Vidovich) Dickton and the late Joseph James Dickton, Sr. He was a dedicated firefighter for the Raccoon Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Raccoon Twp. Board of Supervisors. Surviving are his wife, Brenda; daughter, Renee; son-in-law, Waylon; granddaughters, Paige and Brooke; sister, Verna, and brothers, Brian and Ron. Joe held and will still hold a special place in his heart for his granddaughters, Brooke and Paige; his nephews, Jay Jr., and all of his firefighting brothers and sisters that were like a second family to him. Honoring his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. The family is being served by the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.