Joan Marie Tucker Dorsey, 89, of Cambridge Village, Patterson Heights, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019. Born March 15, 1929, in Heavener, Okla., she was a daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Hopkins. Joan will be remembered by her family and friends as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who delighted all with her exceptional cooking skills and creativity as a homemaker, especially when it came to sewing. Joan was a faithful member of Beaver United Methodist Church, having previously attended Immanuel Baptist Church, Wichita, Kan. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her first husband, George Tucker; her second husband, Delwyn Dorsey and a brother, Maurice. She will be greatly missed by her son, Jonathan David Hart; step-son, Ron Dorsey; daughter, Carla Tucker Braund; brothers, Ronald and James Hopkins; grandchildren, Victoria Braund, Rebecca Braund Siegel, and Jaclyn Braund, and step-grandchild, Zack McGregor Dorsey. Friends will be received Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME WEST, 2929 W Thirteenth Street, Wichita, KS 67203. Local details are being handled by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church of Wichita, Kan. or Beaver United Methodist Church, Beaver, Pa.