Edwin Lee Walters, 68, of New Brighton, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, surrounded by his family following a brief illness. Born August 21, 1950, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of Marjorie Walters, York, Pa., and the late Dr. Charles Walters. Upon graduation from York High School in 1968, Edwin went on to attend Penn State University. He retired in 2018 from Wayne Crouse, Inc., Pittsburgh, culminating a 40-year career as co-owner and Vice-President of Project Management. In his spare time, he loved to golf and bowl and was a member of the Beaver County Bowling Hall of Fame. In addition to his mother, Marjorie, Edwin will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 44 years, Deborah Walters; children, Erica and John M. Zilk, Master Chief USN (Ret.), Virginia Beach, Va.; Andrea and Eric Popovich, Monaca; and Christina and Nick Magnotta, Aliquippa; one brother, David C. Walters, Lewisberry; grandchildren, John E. and Joshua Zilk, Dominick and Mia Magnotta, and Grayson Popovich; along with his wife's family, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends will be received Wednesday, January 9, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted by the Reverend Timothy Goodman, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Edwin's name be made to Pinboys at the Beach, C/O Junior Gold Youth Bowling Scholarship Fund, 1577 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.