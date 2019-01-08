Dolores DeVoy passed away peacefully Jan. 5, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Dolores was the loving daughter to the late Edward and Mary (Klem) Jacobost. Dolores was married to the love of her life, Leon for 53 years. They were inseparable from the day they married up until her passing. She was a life-long parishioner at Assumption BVM in Feasterville. Dolores was the devoted mother of Donna Williams, Debbie Ballman (Peter), and Michael Mehan (Charlene); dear grandmother to George Williams (Amanda), Jennifer Cannon (Michael), Pete Ballman (Nagisa Yano), Jason Ballman (Akira Hedrick), and Sarah Azeltine (Kurt); great-grandmother to Gregory Williams, Levi Cannon, Riley Cannon, Averie Cannon, Nikko Yano, Issa Yano, Isaac Carter, and Ellie Carter; beloved sister to Loretta Dadura (Fredrick); dear aunt to many, and friend to all. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Dolores was looking forward to meeting her eighth great-grandchild, who is expected to arrive in the coming months. Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores' Life Celebration from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 9, followed by her Funeral Mass at Assumption BVM of Feasterville, 1900 Meadowbrook Road. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at https:// www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now To share your fondest memories of Dolores, please visit the web site listed below. Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home, Langhorne www.dunngivnish.com