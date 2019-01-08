Bernice M. McAllister of Washington Crossing passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 95. Bernice was the loving wife of the late Clarence H. "Bud" McAllister, with whom she had shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Troxell Raider. A resident of Washington Crossing for 60 years, Mrs. McAllister had co- founded McAllister Construction along with her husband, and together they led the family business where she served as Executive Treasurer until the time of her death. She was a longtime active member of New Life Christian Church in Newtown, a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, was actively involved with Soroptomist International, and was a huge sports fan. Most of all, Bernice was steadfastly devoted to her family and for her, nothing brought more of a sparkle to her eye than the pride she had in them, most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being surrounded by family brought her immense joy and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Edward W. McAllister and his wife, Karen, Cindy McAllister Slimak and her husband, Rand, and Glenn C. McAllister and his wife, Eileen. She also leaves behind her seven dear grandchildren, Jenna Durkin, Meghan Roberts, Caitlin Martino, Lauren Magrann, Tara McAllister, Jodie Alicea and Courtney Crocker, and five great- grandchildren, Olivia Keenan, Adrian Alicea, Chase Roberts, Abel Alicea and Sloane McAllister. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 12 p.m. until the start of her memorial service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940 with Rev. Dr. Norman J. Leve presiding. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to New Life Christian Church at the above address. www.fluehr.com