Abe R. Taddeo, 65, of Center Township, passed away peacefully, January 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Times.