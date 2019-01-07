Daniel J. Mallon died Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the age of 80. He was beloved husband of Dorothy (Lomas), father of Christopher and Brian, and grandfather of Anthony, Jessica, Stephen, Ashley and Emerson. Services will be held privately.
