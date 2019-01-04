Theodore W. Holmes Jr. of The Villages, Fla., died suddenly Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at his home. Born Christmas Day, 1943, to Theodore and Elizabeth "Betty" Holmes, he was 75 years old. Born in Mount Holly, Teddy was a longtime Lumberton resident before moving to Florida. He and his wife of 41 years, Barbara (Hoffman), owned and operated Hy Way Garage, Inc. Through the years, Ted enjoyed fishing at the Jersey Shore, classic cars, Drag racing, traveling with his wife in their RV and camping with family and friends. Ted is survived by his wife, Barbara; sisters, Nancy Haines, Edna Ostaszewski (Robert) and Barbara J. Holmes; many beloved nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Lumberton. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly, N.J. Barbara has requested that in lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Ted's name to Lumberton Fire Co., 561 Main St., Lumberton, NJ 08048, or to the Aleshire Holmes Wurst Fund, 23 Washington St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perinchief.com