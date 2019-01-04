Marilyn Ann (McClure) Talerico of Perkasie passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Meme, as her friends called her, fought a courageous battle for more than 16 years against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was 69. Born in Danville, Illinois, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Leland and Mary (Snyder) McClure, both from West Decatur, Pa. Although born in Illinois, she resided most of her life in Pennsylvania. She attended Millersville University where she earned a B.A. in Elementary and Special Education, and ultimately finished her education with a M.A. in Education. Meme loved her career as an Elementary teacher being able to provide care and knowledge to 1st through 3rd graders. She taught for 34 years in the Pennridge School District. Meme developed lasting relationships with many of her colleagues. Meme was a devoted wife to her husband, Vince. They were married for 46 years. Her greatest joy was her two daughters, Lauren Elizabeth and Kaitlin Claire, her grandsons, Quincy and Xavier, and her granddaughter, Delaney. She encouraged and supported each one through every endeavor they embarked on. After her teaching career, Meme spent time volunteering at the Pearl S. Buck House. She enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of a quilting guild and also belonged to a bowling league. She continued to maintain lasting friendships, regularly getting together with friends to dine out, play cards and more. She also enjoyed riding her bicycle and traveling with her husband. In addition to her husband, Vincent Talerico, Meme is survived by her two daughters: Lauren and Kaitlin, her sons-in-law, Joshua Klimovich and Chris Bates, and her grandchildren, Quincy and Xavier Klimovich and Delaney Bates. A memorial service to celebrate Meme's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where an informal gathering will begin at 10 a.m. with the memorial service to follow. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation, Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com