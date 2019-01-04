Lois Elizabeth Agnew of Willingboro passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Marlton. She was 92. Born in Abingon, Pa., Lois was one of the first women draftsman during World War II. She later worked as a clerk in the maternity ward at Rancocas Valley Hospital in Willingboro. Lois was a very active member of Presbyterian Church of Willingboro where she sang in the choir, played piano, and was in the hand bell choir. Lois is survived by two sons, David R. Agnew of Willingboro and Howard R. Agnew of Florida; a granddaughter, Stephanie Daly, and two great-granddaughters, Lauren Daly and Nora Daly. She was the grandmother of the late Laura Agnew. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church of Willingboro, 494 Beverly-Rancocas Rd, Willingboro. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery in Cinnaminson. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perinchief.com