Joseph R. "Sonny Rocco" Stevenson, 90, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Orchards of East Liverpool. Joseph was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, on July 4, 1928, a son of the late Rocco and Catherine Hapach Stevenson. He attended Midland High School. Joseph worked at Crucible Steel for 38 1/2 years until his retirement on July 2, 1982. He was a member of VFW Post #8168, American Legion Post #481, Midland Sportsman Club and St. Anthony Club. Joseph was preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas and Robert V. Stevenson. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, whom he married August 28, 1982, Bertha "Bonnie" Stevenson; two sons, Michael J. (Gisele) Stevenson of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Robert J. Stevenson of Midland, and his partner, Dee Monac; daughter, Patricia J. Moore of Columbiana, Ohio; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ermenia "Minnie" Seybert of Moreno Valley, Calif. and Veronica "Dolly" (Duke) Miller of White Oak, Pa. Friends may visit Saturday afternoon at the DAWSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Fifth St., East Liverpool, Ohio, where the family will be present from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish at St. Aloysius Church on Saturday at 12 p.m. with Fr. Scott Kopp as celebrant. Burial at Beaver Cemetery. Immediately following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Orchards of East Liverpool and Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care Joseph received.