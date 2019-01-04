Edward M. "Pop" Augustyn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at his home in Newportville, Pa. He was 76. Born in Philadelphia, Ed was a devoted husband to Marjorie (Rogers) Augustyn, and a loving father to his daughters, Robin and Kristine Augustyn, and his son, Michael Snyder (Janelle). Ed was a second dad to Marjorie and Michele Lane, and a loving brother to Robert Augustyn (Kathy). He will also be sadly missed by his six grandchildren, Makayla, Alexa, Ben "Benny Boo", Isabella Snyder, Emily Wires, and Madison Eggert, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ed worked at Janney Cylinder for 25 years in Northeast Philadelphia. He loved his trains, boating, flea marketing, riding his tractor, his Corvette, yellow scooter, and critters. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, family, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edward's viewing from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward's name to the American Heart Association. Aldworth Funeral Home, Philadelphia