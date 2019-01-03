Teresa Brankovic of Willow Grove passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. She was 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Marco Brankovic. Born in Skierniewice, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Waclaw and Helena Mrowcyznksi. Teresa is survived by her son, John Brankovic (Gail Regan); her grandchildren, Rebecca Hill and Gwendelyn Ruff; and her great-grandchildren, R.J. and Emily Hill, and Alex and Abby Ruff. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at the Shrine of Czestochowa Chapel, 654 Ferry Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901. Her interment will immediately follow in the Shrine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Shrine of Shrine of Czestochowa at the above address, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S 17th Street, Suite #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home web site below. Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro www.schneiderfuneralhome.net