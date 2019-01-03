Stanley Woyshner of Delran, N.J. passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2018. He was 94. Stanley was the loving husband to the late Marian M. (Verzillo) Woyshner for 61 years. He was the loving father to Robert Woyshner (Michelle) of Delran, Jean Miersch of Avalon, and William Woyshner (Lynn) of Moorestown; beloved grandfather to Elizabeth, Julie, Alexandra, Tyler, and Brett; dear great-grandfather of Adelina, Penelope, and Ruby. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, N.J. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vineland Veteran's Memorial Home. Please contact the Volunteer Services Department at (856) 405-4213. To share your favorite memories, please visit the web site listed below. Givnish Funeral Homes, Cinnaminson Givnish.com