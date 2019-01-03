Norman L. "Bud" Rombold, 83, of Daugherty Township, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018, while in the care of Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver and surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born December 22, 1935, in New Brighton, son of the late Rudolph H. and Catherine M. (Hoey) Rombold. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from January 28, 1955 to December 20, 1957. After his honorable discharge, he returned home to work on the family farm. In the early years he raised dairy cows and later beef cattle and hogs. He also grew all of the grain to feed the livestock. Bud was a hard-working man, who, in addition to farming, was a heavy equipment operator for a paving company. On rare occasions Bud did a little fishing, but most important to him was his family. He and his loving wife Lena were partners in life for 63 years nurturing their family and tending to the farm. They also thoroughly enjoyed Square Dancing at venues in Freedom, Unity and Hookstown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lynn Rombold and great-granddaughter, Mea Grace Dinello; three brothers, Ray, John and Rudy Rombold; four sisters, Catherine Teets, Betty Ketterer, his twin Norma Jean Rombold and Anna May Gallagher. Bud is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Lena (Stewart) Rombold; son and daughter-in-law: Norman "Bud" (Sharon) Rombold, Jr.; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn (Chuck) Morgan; Helen (Chris) Beegle, all of Daugherty Township; seven grandchildren, Amanda, David, Jessica, Heather, Michael, Rachael and John David; twelve great-grandchildren; as well as, nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends will be received on Friday, January 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Military Honors will be presented by the Beaver County Special Unit, 11 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, assisted by the Patriot Guard. A funeral service to honor, remember and celebrate his life will begin at 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Lee Bittner, officiating. Private interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.