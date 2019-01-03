John A. Kuczynski, 74, of Shenango Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Twp. Complete obituary will be announced by the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
John A. Kuczynski, 74, of Shenango Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Twp. Complete obituary will be announced by the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.