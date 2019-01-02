Ernest H. Neale, Jr., 75, of New Brighton, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Good Samaritan, Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born July 22, 1943, in Beaver Falls, he was a son of the late Ernest H. and Lorretta Neale, Sr. A resident of Beaver Falls all his life, Ernest served on his high school class reunion committee for many years and was active with the CMA Church Bible Study Group. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Church, Sewickley. Ernest will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 51 years, Ellen Jones Neale; his sister, Connie Reinhart, Lancing, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. As per Ernest's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.