David A. Bailey, 71, of North Sewickley Twp., Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at his residence. Born November 20, 1947, in Grantsville, W.Va., he was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn Sears Bailey. He was married for 49 years to Catherine Deal Bailey who survives. David worked at IPSCO, Koppel Steel and was a Veteran of the Army. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City. David enjoyed camping and wood working. His most cherished time was spent with his family, especially his grandson. In addition to his wife, Cathy, survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Gary) Foreman and Rebecca (Christopher) Rhodes, and his grandson, Noah Rhodes, all of Ellwood City. He was preceded in death by twelve sisters and brothers, Karen Lutz, Mary Cooper, Carolyn Sue Smith, Iva Jean Bailey, Faye Vannoy, Irene Bailey, and Chesley "Buck", Bernis, Dan, Charles, Roger, and Jack Bailey. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 341 Main Street, Wampum. Friends will also be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. His pastor, Rev. Angelique Bradford will officiate. Full military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.