Betty Jozsa Baum, 81, of Hopewell Township, passed away in the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Born on April 21, 1937, in Logstown, Pa. Betty was the daughter of the late Alec and Irene Jozsa of Plan 12, Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Jozsa; sister, Irene (Jozsa) Hages; brother, Alex "Bud" Jozsa Jr.; brothers-in-law, Robert Baxter and Robert E. Baum; sisters-in-law Josephine Jozsa and Norma Jozsa and stepson, Eric Baum. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Baum; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa (Kosanovich) and Joe Veslany, and Lora (Kosanovich) and John Huber; sister, Julia (Jozsa) Baxter; brother, Ed Jozsa; stepdaughter, Kelly Baum; brother-in-law, Alan (Karen) Baum and sister-in-law, R'Lou Baum. Also surviving are Betty's adored grandchildren, Joshua Joseph Veslany, Rachel Elizabeth Veslany, Lora Anne Huber, Lisa Marie Huber, Marin Rose (Huber) Ankrom, John Michael Huber, and Charlotte Rae Huber, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Betty graduated from Aliquippa High School and received her undergraduate and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught at Holy Family Institute and Allegheny Intermediate Unit as a Special Educator until retirement. Above all, Betty proudly served our Lord. She was dedicated to providing pastoral communion and visiting shut-ins. Her organization of House of Prayer's Mana provided nourishment and fellowship to those in need, the origination of the Beaver County Latchkey Program, a member of the Church Council, and her love and care of her husband, family, and friends are just a few examples of why some called Betty the 'energizer bunny.' After her catastrophic stroke in 2014, Betty received constant care in order for her to remain in her home. Family, friends, and Vitas Hospice who cared for her were amazed how loudly Betty's love, strength, beauty, and everlasting Spirit shone brightest. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 2, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Family and friends will gather for her funeral service, Thursday, January 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 2100 W Irwin St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, with Rev. Mike Sourwine, officiating. Interment will take place on Friday, January 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Clair Cemetery, Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15061.