Viola E. Jeckavitch Formerly of Ellwood City Viola E. Jeckavitch, 92, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana, Pa., on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Born in New Brighton, Pa., on June 16, 1926, Viola was the daughter of the late Adam and Julia Zombeck Grossman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Brownie S. Jeckavitch who passed away on November 22, 2000. They were married on November 24, 1945. Viola retired from the Ellwood City Hospital in January of 1990 where she worked as a nurse for 33 years. She was a graduate of the Rochester Hospital School of Nursing. Viola was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City. Viola is survived by her two sons and their wives, David and Mary Jeckavitch of Indiana, Pa., and Jeff and Carol Jeckavitch of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Jeckavitch of Gibsonia, Pa.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jenny Jankowski of Baden, Pa. In addition to her parents and husband, Viola was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jeckavitch; two brothers, Adam and Edward Grossman; and five sisters, Rose Feronti, Jessie Zombeck, Emma Casasanta, Sophia Zudnick and Julia Gemzala. Friends may call on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Mark L. Thomas. Interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.