Philip John 'Gonzo' Cortes Formerly of Ellwood City Philip John "Gonzo" Cortes, 58, of Stuart, Fla. passed away Friday December 21, 2018, at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart. The son of the late Frank and Jean Cortes, he was born April 14, 1960, in Ellwood City. In his youth, Philip attended Lincoln High School. Recently, he was employed as a Custodian at Stuart Middle School. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers. Surviving are his sisters, Marilyn and Yvonne Cortes of Fort Mill, S.C., Susan (Mike) DiTommaso of Ellwood City; nephews Brian (Melanie) Oliastro of Middleburg, Fla., Frank Oliastro of Saltsburg, Pa. and Michael DiTommaso of Ellwood City. He is also survived by his loving companion of thirty years, Barb Wojton, of Stewart, Fla., with whom he resided; his step-daughters, Holly Wojton of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Sarah Wojton of Marietta, Ga.; his loving dog, JoJo; his Uncle Jack and Aunt Verna Lee Cortes of Ellwood City; his cousins Jackie (Zak) Powell of Ellwood City, Steven (Donna) Cortes and Leslie (Robb) Bortz, both of Florida, along with numerous other cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Cortes; his maternal grandparents John and Evelyn Hoffman, and his nephew, Thomas A. Oliastro. A memorial service will be held for Philip at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the charity or foundation of the donor's choice.