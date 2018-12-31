Genevieve R. (Rocco) Grant Perry Township Mrs. Genevieve R. (Rocco) Grant, 91, of Perry Twp., passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Grant was born on June 12, 1927, in Ellwood City, to the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Arena) Rocco. She had attended Lincoln High School and was a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish. She had worked at Isaly's Ice Cream Shop, the Lincoln High School Cafeteria, and Grossman's Restaurant as a baker. She was also a well-known pie maker in the Ellwood City area. She enjoyed being a member of the Golden Agers, playing bingo, baking, and cooking. She is survived by her sons, William (Cindy) Grant and Sam (Kimberly) Grant, both of Perry Twp.; her grandchildren, Heather Grant, Samantha (Randy) Bucy, April (Dave) Lindner, Charles "CJ" Grant, and Kandi (Joe) Madoskey; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan Lindner, Hallie Grant, Gavin Grant, Carlow Morrow, Jenna Morrow, and Grayson Madoskey. She is also survived by her sisters, Rose Venditti, Edith Pacella, Elvira Masters, and Martha Boschini; her brothers, Nick Rocco and Anthony (Josephine) Rocco; her sister-in-law, Emma Rocco; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. "Bucky" Grant whom she married on May 21, 1949 and passed away on June 9, 2007; her sister, Theresa DeLoia; and her brothers, Carlo Rocco and Val Rocco. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME, INC. & CREMATION SERVICES, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Doug Dragan officiating.