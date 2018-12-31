Carl J. Carter Carl J. Carter, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, N.J. He was 66. Born in Trenton, Carl was a lifelong area resident before moving to Mount Holly seven years ago. He was a graduate of Trenton Central High School, Mercer County College, and Windsor Technical Institute. For the past nine years, Carl was employed with Thomas Edison College in the Division of Academic Affairs. In his spare time, he was involved in many community events in both the Trenton and Mount Holly areas. Above all else, Carl enjoyed live music shows, photography, and spending time with friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Frederick H. and Johanna (Novak) Carter; he is survived by his children, David A. and Devon A. Carter of Hamilton; his brothers, Fritz Carter and his wife, Sue, and Johnny Carter and his wife, Kathy, all of Florida; his sisters, Veronica Lore and her husband, Jim, of Ewing, Patricia Dansbury and her husband, Bob of Morrisville, Pa., and Anna Pinto of Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. A memorial gathering and Celebration of Carl's Life will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, N.J., with Words of Remembrance at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carl's name to the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Foundation or Burlington County Animal Shelter by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org. Saul Colonial Home, Hamilton Square www.saulfuneralhomes.com