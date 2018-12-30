Terry R. Lytle Clinton Terry R. Lytle, born on November 12, 1940, and passed away on December 2, 2018. Loving father to Lorieanne and Bryan; grandfather to Max and Jenna. Terry was a retired boilermaker welder, great contractor, talented folk artist, and avid archer. He loved his land where he will be remembered as the fire wood man at his red barn roof mansion west of Raccoon Creek State Park on Route 30. He will be missed. Thanks for loving me, dad. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont.